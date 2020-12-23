GBP/USD Current price: 1.3351

Brexit talks remain stuck around fisheries, according to the latest news on the matter.

UK Q3 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 16% YoY.

GBP/USD is technically bearish, but the direction will remain linked to Brexit.

The GBP/USD pair has resumed its decline this Tuesday, undermined by the latest Brexit-related headlines. On Monday, the UK was said to have made an offer on fisheries that EU representatives were studying. However, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reported to the EU’s 27 representatives in Brussels that fisheries remain the stumbling block in trade talks with the UK.

The UK published its final Q3 GDP, which was upwardly revised from 15.5% to 16% YoY, and total Business Investment for the same period, which resulted at 9.4% vs the previous estimate of 8.8%. There won’t be macroeconomic data coming from the kingdom this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure and poised to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels after correcting extreme oversold conditions. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is developing below a firmly bearish 20 SMA and below its 100 SMA. A steeper decline and lower lows for the week are expected on a break below 1.3187, the low set on Monday.

Support levels: 1.3410 1.3365 1.3320

Resistance levels: 1.3495 1.3550 1.3600