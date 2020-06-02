GBP/USD Current price: 1.2539
- The UK and the EU resumed Brexit talks but nobody bets on a breakthrough.
- UK May’s data continued to indicate a sharp economic contraction.
- GBP/USD is holding above 1.2500 and bullish, corrective slide not far away.
The GBP/USD pair has continued advancing to reach 1.2575, a fresh multi-month high, benefiting from the dollar’s broad weakness and despite Brexit jitters. The EU and the UK have begun a new round of talks although none of the parts involved expects a breakthrough. Earlier this week, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said: "I expect that I will find out whether the United Kingdom wants to leave the single market at the end of this year with an agreement or without one." Representatives from both economies are meant to have a final meeting in July where they should stock progress.
UK data was disappointing, as Consumer Credit plunged in April, printing at £-7.4B, while Mortgages Approvals in the same month were just 15.8K from 56.1K in March. This Wednesday, Markit will release the final UK Markit Services PMI for May, foreseen at 28.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is consolidating gains around 1.2540, overall bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well established above a bullish 20 SMA, which has crossed above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned marginally lower, but remain within overbought levels. The pair can extend its advance towards the 1.2640/60 price zone before turning south, with the length of the corrective movement probably depending on Brexit developments.
Support levels: 1.2510 1.2470 1.2420
Resistance levels: 1.2575 1.2620 1.2660
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases from 0.6900 ahead of Aussie Q1 GDP
AUD/USD steps back the highest since mid-January with 0.6899 being the recent top. The Aussie pair seems to cheer broad US dollar weakness and optimism surrounding the economic reopen, backed by the absence of any major negatives from the RBA, to probe the multi-week high.
USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism
Following a two-week consolidative phase, the USD/JPY pair has broken higher on market’s hopes related to economic reopenings and in spite of the broad dollar’s weakness.
3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600
Before the price correction occurred, the funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) hovered at around 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).