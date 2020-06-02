GBP/USD Current price: 1.2539

The UK and the EU resumed Brexit talks but nobody bets on a breakthrough.

UK May’s data continued to indicate a sharp economic contraction.

GBP/USD is holding above 1.2500 and bullish, corrective slide not far away.

The GBP/USD pair has continued advancing to reach 1.2575, a fresh multi-month high, benefiting from the dollar’s broad weakness and despite Brexit jitters. The EU and the UK have begun a new round of talks although none of the parts involved expects a breakthrough. Earlier this week, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said: "I expect that I will find out whether the United Kingdom wants to leave the single market at the end of this year with an agreement or without one." Representatives from both economies are meant to have a final meeting in July where they should stock progress.

UK data was disappointing, as Consumer Credit plunged in April, printing at £-7.4B, while Mortgages Approvals in the same month were just 15.8K from 56.1K in March. This Wednesday, Markit will release the final UK Markit Services PMI for May, foreseen at 28.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is consolidating gains around 1.2540, overall bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well established above a bullish 20 SMA, which has crossed above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned marginally lower, but remain within overbought levels. The pair can extend its advance towards the 1.2640/60 price zone before turning south, with the length of the corrective movement probably depending on Brexit developments.

Support levels: 1.2510 1.2470 1.2420

Resistance levels: 1.2575 1.2620 1.2660