GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2904

The Brexit Party announced it would step down from more constituencies won by Labours.

UK PM Boris Jonson said that all Conservative candidates pledged to support his deal.

GBP/USD holding ground, technically neutral-to-bullish, but unable to clear 1.2900.

The GBP/USD pair hit a daily high of 1.2918 on Friday, boosted by news indicating that the Brexit Party has decided to step down from 43 additional constituencies where Labour won, facilitating the way for a Conservative majority. In this scenario, chances that UK PM Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement will pass the Parliament increased. Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson said over the weekend that all Conservative Party candidates have pledged to back his Brexit deal. The headline should keep GBP/USD on the winning side.

The UK didn’t release relevant data by the end of the week, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce these upcoming days, with nothing scheduled for Monday an only the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders expected for Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is still unable to rally beyond the 1.2900 threshold, but remains biased higher, as, it continues developing above the 23.6% retracement of its October rally. In the daily chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance, as its holding above a flat 20 DMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but remain above their midlines. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is also neutral-to-positive, as the pair is just above its 20 and 100 SMA, both converging directionless around 1.2860, as technical indicators head nowhere, but hold on to positive ground.

Support levels: 1.2860 1.2820 1.2785

Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.2985