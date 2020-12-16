GBP/USD Current price: 1.3498
- Speculation about progress in Brexit talks sent GBP/USD to a fresh year’s high.
- UK inflation shrank further in November, services activity remains in contraction territory.
- GBP/USD is bullish as long as Brexit hopes prevail.
The GBP/USD pair kept rallying on Brexit hopes, reaching a fresh 2020 high of 1.3554. Reports indicated that progress has been made, but there’s no breakthrough yet, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to Reuters, an EU official has said that fisheries remain the main obstacle. Also, some headlines indicated that the UK has accepted the idea of “managed divergence” to get access to the single market. That means that if UK standards fell short of EU ones, the Union has the right to retaliate.
The UK published November inflation figures. The annual CPI was up by 0.3%, below the previous 0.7% and the expected 0.6%. The core annual reading printed at 1.1%, also missing expectations. The December preliminary Manufacturing PMI printed at 57.3, better than expected, although the services index came in at 49.9, missing the expected 50.5.
This Thursday, the focus will be on the Bank of England monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to maintain the current levels of facilities, and rates on hold. As it has been happening later, the focus will be on negative rates and the MPC´s view on their use.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has trimmed part of its intraday gains but remains in the green for the day. The risk remains skewed to the upside, as long as Brexit hopes persist. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart favor further recoveries, as the Momentum indicator is bouncing from near its midline after correcting overbought conditions, as the RSI consolidates around 60. The 20 SMA has resumed its advance and is crossing above the 100 SMA, both below the current level, in line with a bullish extension.
Support levels: 1.3450 1.3405 1.3360
Resistance levels: 1.3555 1.3600 1.3665
