GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines to dominate at the start of an important week

The GBP/USD pair held below Friday's 2-week high and consolidated last week's strong gains led by a news report that the EU may offer a two-year Brexit transition deal to the UK. Brexit headlines should continue to drive sentiment around the British Pound as investors now look forward to the UK PM Theresa May and Brexit Secretary David Davis' surprise visit to Brussels. Ahead of the EU summit, May and Davis will meet the EU commission chief, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the EU’s top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to try and break the deadlock and make their case to EU leaders and advance the discussions over Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

Meanwhile, a mildly firmer tone around the US Dollar, which recovered a majority of its post-US CPI losses, restricted the pair's upside, at least for the time being. There isn't any important data due on Monday but important UK macroeconomic releases - including inflation figures, employment report and monthly retail sales data, along with Brexit headlines - that should make this a big week for the GBP traders.

Technically, the pair has been oscillating between the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3657-1.3027 recent slide. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned range before committing to any near-term directional bias.

A convincing break below the 1.3250-45 immediate support is likely to accelerate the fall even below the 1.3200 handle towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.3175 area ahead of the 1.3130-20 region.

Alternatively, a strong follow-through buying interest beyond the 1.3340 immediate strong hurdle is likely to lift the pair towards the 1.3400 handle en-route to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near the 1.3415-20 area.