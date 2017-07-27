GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines ignored, for now

The Pound continues benefiting from dollar's weakness, with the pair up to a fresh yearly high of 1.3157 overnight, and holding nearby after London's opening. The UK macroeconomic calendar has little to offer, with the focus on Brexit headlines, after UK Immigration minister Lewis said earlier today that freedom of movement of workers between Britain and the European Union will end when Britain withdraws from the bloc. The comment sounds as more trouble ahead for the UK, but so far, the market is centered in dollar's weakness, ignoring the headline.

Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US will release mode figures that will set the tone for the rest of the day, as worst-than-expected numbers will result in the pair extending its advance towards 1.3200. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have stabilized well above their mid-lines, losing upward strength, whilst the 20 SMA heads north below the current level, indicating that the risk remains towards the upside.

The immediate support comes at 1.3090 with a break below it favoring a downward corrective movement towards 1.3040/50, en route to 1.3010.

