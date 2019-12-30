GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit fears may trigger further falls after rejection at critical confluence

GBP/USD has failed to hold onto 1.31 despite USD weakness.

Speculation about Brexit and end-of-year action are in play.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing rejection at a critical confluence.

Is the Santa Rally over? GBP/USD had been on the rise in the Christmas week, but its gains may be reaching their end. While the US dollar is retreating across the board, the pound is unable to take advantage and extend its benefits.

Why?

Pound/dollar rose some 200 pips from the lows around 1.29, and profit-taking may be in play. However, it is more likely that investors have returned to worrying about a hard exit from the EU – one without a new trade deal.

Britain is set to leave the bloc on January 31, but the transition period – in which the UK practically continues its membership – extends into the end of 2020. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged not to extend this period, setting a tight timetable for negotiations about the future EU-UK relations.

If no accord is reached, the two sides will trade on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, which would be a significant setback to the current arrangement. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, cast doubt about the timeframe.

Moreover, the Federation of Small Businesses’ gauge of confidence fell in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since 2011 – and a sixth consecutive quarter of decline. Firms expressed worries about both the local and global economies. While the survey was taken before the December 12 elections, it is hard to see any immediate improvement.

Concerns about Brexit may continue weighing on the pound, while the dollar has its struggles, as mentioned earlier. Similar to sterling, the greenback is also suffering profit-taking after a successful year. However, other factors such as optimism about the Sino-American trade deal are also weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

Thin holiday trading conditions may result in enhanced action in currency markets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has been rejected at 1.3125, which had previously capped a recovery attempt in mid-December. In addition, sterling has failed to capture the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, which is currently just below 1.3125. All in all, this is a significant bearish sign.

On the other hand, momentum remains positive, and the pair is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs.

Some support awaits at 1.3050, which was a sign low in mid-December and also played a role earlier this year. It is followed by 1.3013, a high point in October and even a peak last week. Next, we find 1.2985, November's top, and a support line this month as well. Further down, 1.2950, 1.29, and 1.2875 are noteworthy.

Above 1.3125, the next resistance line awaits at 1.3240, which held GBP/USD down in mid-December. It is followed by 1.3305, which worked as support when the pair traded at high ground. Next, 1.3425 and 1.3510 were post-election peaks.