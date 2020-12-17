GBP/USD Current price: 1.3616
- UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said trade talks might go on until after Christmas.
- The UK will publish this Friday, November Retail Sales and December Consumer Confidence.
- GBP/USD is holding above 1.3600 and bullish as investors still hope for a deal.
The GBP/USD pair soared to 1.3622 on Brexit, holding on to gains despite not so encouraging headlines. In fact, mixed news kept coming, as the peak came on reports saying that EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested that a deal can be achieved by Friday. Later in the day, hopes cooled after PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that the most likely outcome would be a deal on WTO terms. British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove repeated the comment and added that there still are significant differences in some areas. He also said that trade talks might go on until after Christmas.
The Bank of England had a monetary policy meeting, and, as widely anticipated, policymakers maintained the current policy unchanged. It was a non-event, with central bankers going quietly ahead of Brexit definitions. This Friday, the UK will publish the December GFK Consumer Confidence survey, foreseen at -31, and November Retail Sales, expected to have fallen by 4.2% MoM.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has stabilized around the 1.3600 level during US trading hours, ignoring the latest Brexit discouraging headlines. Chances of a downward movement are quite limited according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is consolidating above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators lost their bullish strength but remain near overbought readings.
Support levels: 1.3550 1.3500 1.3445
Resistance levels: 1.3620 1.3665 1.3710
