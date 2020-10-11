GBP/USD Current price: 1.3033
- Significant gaps remain in Brexit talks, according to UK PM’s Johnson.
- Mixed UK data released last Friday indicates a slow pace of economic recovery.
- GBP/USD could extend its advance once above 1.3060, the immediate resistance level.
The GBP/USD pair surged last week to a 4-week high of 1.3048, closing on Friday a handful of pips below this last. The Sterling run on the broad dollar’s weakness and despite no progress has been made in Brexit talks. UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said last Friday that "progress has been made this week in some areas, however, differences still remain on important issues." Over the weekend, Johnson spoke with French President Macron, asking for intensive talks to “bridge significant gaps” remaining.
UK data published by the end of the week was mixed, as Industrial Production in August contracted by 6.4% YoY while Manufacturing Production in the same period fell 8.4%. The monthly GDP was up 2.1%, missing expectations of 4.6%. On a positive note, the NIESR GDP estimate for the three months to September came in at 15.2%, much better than the 8.7% expected. This Monday BOE’s Governor Bailey is set to offer a speech, although unrelated to monetary policy.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has room to extend its advance from a technical point of view. The daily chart shows that technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes within positive levels, while the pair settled above all of its moving averages. The 4-hour chart also supports a continued advance, as the pair settled above its 200 SMA for the first time in over a month, while technical indicators keep heading north near overbought levels.
Support levels: 1.3005 1.2960 1.2920
Resistance levels: 1.3060 1.3110 1.3170
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.