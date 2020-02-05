GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit concerns should cap gains, UK PMI/US macro data eyed for some impetus

GBP/USD gained some respite following the release of UK Construction PMI on Tuesday.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit/sustained USD buying interest kept a lid on any additional gains.

Investors now eye the final UK Services PMI and US macro data for some trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair on Tuesday staged a goodish intraday bounce over 100 pips from six-week lows and finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range. The pair initially added to the previous session's heavy losses and dropped to an intraday low level of 1.2941 – the lowest level since December 24. The early downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some buying interest following the release of better-than-expected UK construction activity data. In fact, the UK Construction PMI jumped the previous month's final print of 44.4 to 48.4 in January – the highest level since May 2019. The reading still indicated contraction but suggested that the downturn might have lost intensity and provided a goodish lift to the British pound.

The pair climbed back closer to mid-1.3000s, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid sustained US dollar buying interest, well supported by stronger-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI published earlier this week. Adding to this, a further improvement in the global risk sentiment continued weighing on traditional safe-haven assets and led to a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. This eventually provided an additional boost to the buck and kept a lid on any additional gains for the major.

Apart from a stronger USD, increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit further collaborated towards capping any runaway rally for the major. It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out tough terms for Brexit talks. On the other hand, the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU will be very demanding for a level playing field with the UK during the negotiations. The comments resurfaced fears that Britain might crash out of the EU at the end of an 11-month transition period, which might continue to undermine the sterling.

The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted recovery move and edged lower during the Asian session on Tuesday, though has still managed to hold above the 1.30 mark. Market participants now look forward to the final UK Services PMI for a fresh impetus. This coupled with any incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to influence the sentiment surrounding the pound. Later during the early North-American session, the ADP report on the US private-sector employment and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday managed to find some support ahead of a confluence region – comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1958-1.3516 positive move. The mentioned support, around the 1.2915-10 region, might now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, the 1.30 level and the overnight swing low, around the 1.2940 region might extend some intermediate support. On the flip side, any subsequent recovery is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 1.3065-70 horizontal zone, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark.