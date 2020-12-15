GBP/USD Current price: 1.3425
- UK PM Boris Johnson said the UK wants a post-Brexit deal but not “at any cost.”
- Employment figures in the UK were mixed, ILO unemployment rate at 4.9%.
- GBP/USD is bullish, next directional movement to depend on Brexit headlines.
The GBP/USD pair is up on Tuesday, trading near a daily high of 1.3452. The sterling is all about Brexit as leaders battle to clinch a trade deal before December 31. The pair traded as low as 1.3279, weighed by mixed UK employment figures and comments from UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman. This last said that the UK wants a post-Brexit deal but not “at any cost.” PM Johnson told his senior minister that the most likely outcome was a no-deal Brexit. The news feeds were flooded by rumors and speculation, but no official announcement has been made at the end of the day.
Employment data showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 64.3K in November, beating expectations of 50K, while the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to October came in at 4.9% better than the 5.1% expected. Wages in the same period surged by more than anticipated. This Wednesday, the UK will publish November inflation figures. The annual CPI is foreseen at 0.6%, while the monthly one is expected at 0.1%. Core inflation is seen advancing 1.4% YoY.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the short-term, trading above a daily descendant trend line coming from this year’s high at 1.3539. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, which offer modest bullish slopes. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher within overbought levels, while the RSI is stable around 60. As it has been happening lately, directional movements will depend on Brexit headlines.
Support levels: 1.3290 1.3240 1.3185
Resistance levels: 1.3350 1.3390 1.3440
