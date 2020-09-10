GBP/USD Current price: 1.2790
- The EU threatened the UK with sanctions if it does not modify the Internal Market Bill.
- UK PM Johnson insists on changing parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.
- GBP/USD is extremely oversold but has room to keep falling.
The GBP/USD pair collapsed this Thursday to 1.2780, its lowest since last July, amid mounting tensions between the UK and the EU. Diplomats for both sides met for emergency talks after PM Boris Johnson announced plans to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement. Following the discussion, the European Commission said that if the UK adopts the Internal Markets Bill, it would constitute an extremely serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law. Even further, they stated that the UK has “seriously damaged trust” and threatened with “legal remedies” to address violations of the legal obligations contained in the text and, if the bill is not amended before month-end. Renewed dollar’s demand during US trading hours, further hurt the Sterling.
Friday will be quite a busy day in the UK, not only due to Brexit developments but also as the country will release several relevant reports. The kingdom will unveil its July Total Trade Balance, which posted in June a surplus of £5.3 B. It will also publish Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production for the same month, seen posting moderate advances. Later in the day, the BOE will publish Consumer Inflation Expectations, while NIESR will release the GDP estimate for the three months to August.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has bounced from the mentioned low, anyway trading below the 1.2800 level. Despite being extremely oversold, chances of further recoveries are quite limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met sellers around a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which currently stands at around 1.3015, accelerating below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have pared their declines, yet the RSI barely turned flat around 23, indicating no buying interest around the pair.
Support levels: 1.2780 1.2740 1.2695
Resistance levels: 1.2850 1.2890 1.2930
