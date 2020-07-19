GBP/USD Current price: 1.2567

BOE’s Governor Bailed said that “interest rates will stay very low,” expressed concerns about QE.

UK PM Johnson set out reopening plans, sees something similar to “normal” in November.

GBP/USD is neutral, could turn bearish short-term on a break below 1.2480.

The GBP/USD pair has been trading choppy throughout all the previous week, ending it with modest losses in the 1.2560 price zone. Speculative interest remains away from Sterling amid the lack of progress in Brexit talks and rising prospects of negative interest rates from the BOE. On Friday, Governor Bailey said that the situation in financial markets indicate “interest rates will stay very low,” adding that there’s a legitimate concern about what policymakers can do with QE once things get back to normal.

Meanwhile, the focus shifts to the UK’s economic reopening. On Friday, UK PM Boris Johnson made a statement, highlighting progress made on fighting coronavirus. Johnson referred to how the number of cases continues to decrease, mentioning that the health system is no longer under pressure. Also, he mentioned cases such as Leicester, where a local lockdown was instituted amid “stubborn rates of infection.” Finally, the government set out plans to end what’s left of the lockdown, announcing the return to schools in September, and the return of massive events in October.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in its daily chart, with the downside limited by the lack of demand for the greenback. In the mentioned time frame, technical indicators remain within positive levels, with the Momentum advancing. Still, the pair is confined within directionless moving averages. In the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, struggling around also directionless moving averages, but with the Momentum indicator accelerating south within negative levels. A clearer bearish path could surge on a break below 1.2480, where the pair bottomed last week.

Support levels: 1.2520 1.2480 1.2430

Resistance levels: 1.2615 1.2660 1.2695