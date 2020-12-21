GBP/USD Current price: 1.3573

Panic flooded financial markets after the UK reported a more contagious covid strain.

Brexit negotiations continue, but significant gaps remain, according to the PM spokesman.

GBP/USD is at risk of falling further in the near-term, according to intraday technical readings.

The Sterling Pound was the worst performer this Monday, plummeting against the greenback to 1.3187. The GBP/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening and spent most of the day in free-fall, weighed by the lack of progress in Brexit talks and the discovery of a new covid variant causing mayhem in the UK. UK PM Boris Johnson announced tougher restrictive measures, and several countries around the world banned flights coming from the United Kingdom.

On the Brexit front, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that they made significant progress on the level playing field last week but added that fisheries issues remain unsolved. "Brexit talks are not in a good place," Coveney added. Also, PM’s spokesman reiterated that the post-Brexit transition period would end on December 31, adding that “significant gaps remain in talks.”

UK PM Boris Johnson addressed the nation during US trading hours, asking people to stay local to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus strain. He also referred to Brexit, saying that the UK will be OK trading in WTO terms. The pair later bounced as UK PM Johnson made an offer on fisheries which the EU is said to be studying, On Tuesday, the kingdom will publish the final reading of Q3 GDP, expected to be confirmed at -9.6% YoY.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is heading into the Asian opening, trading around 1.3470, pretty much closing the early gap. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators corrected extreme oversold conditions and head north, the Momentum still within negative levels. The pair recovered up to a bearish 20 SMA, nos struggling to advance beyond it.

Support levels: 1.3410 1.3365 1.3320

Resistance levels: 1.3495 1.3550 1.3600