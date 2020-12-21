GBP/USD Current price: 1.3573
- Panic flooded financial markets after the UK reported a more contagious covid strain.
- Brexit negotiations continue, but significant gaps remain, according to the PM spokesman.
- GBP/USD is at risk of falling further in the near-term, according to intraday technical readings.
The Sterling Pound was the worst performer this Monday, plummeting against the greenback to 1.3187. The GBP/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening and spent most of the day in free-fall, weighed by the lack of progress in Brexit talks and the discovery of a new covid variant causing mayhem in the UK. UK PM Boris Johnson announced tougher restrictive measures, and several countries around the world banned flights coming from the United Kingdom.
On the Brexit front, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that they made significant progress on the level playing field last week but added that fisheries issues remain unsolved. "Brexit talks are not in a good place," Coveney added. Also, PM’s spokesman reiterated that the post-Brexit transition period would end on December 31, adding that “significant gaps remain in talks.”
UK PM Boris Johnson addressed the nation during US trading hours, asking people to stay local to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus strain. He also referred to Brexit, saying that the UK will be OK trading in WTO terms. The pair later bounced as UK PM Johnson made an offer on fisheries which the EU is said to be studying, On Tuesday, the kingdom will publish the final reading of Q3 GDP, expected to be confirmed at -9.6% YoY.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is heading into the Asian opening, trading around 1.3470, pretty much closing the early gap. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators corrected extreme oversold conditions and head north, the Momentum still within negative levels. The pair recovered up to a bearish 20 SMA, nos struggling to advance beyond it.
Support levels: 1.3410 1.3365 1.3320
Resistance levels: 1.3495 1.3550 1.3600
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recover above the 0.7600 level
Risk-aversion gave up throughout the day, with the dollar giving up during US trading hours. AUD/USD flirts with 0.7600 ahead of November preliminary Retail Sales.
GBP/USD swings in a 320-pip range amid Brexit, covid
GBP/USD plummeted to 1.3187 but recovered up to 1.3500 as headlines keep coming from the UK. A last-ditch effort on fisheries underway.
XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885
Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC dives to critical support barrier as bears target $20,000 before higher high
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP shows that there is a big cluster of addresses that purchased BTC around that price. If it gives way on a sustainable basis, the sell-off will be extended to another support created by a psychological $20,000 with nearly 200,000 having purchased over 90,000 BTC around that area.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.