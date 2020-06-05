GBP/USD Forecast: Breakout or fakeout? Bulls brush off Brexit and break double top, NFP eyed

GBP/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood.

Brexit talks and US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

Friday's four-hour chart shows a break above the double-top and potential for more gains.

How high can cable climb? GBP/USD is rising amid the misery of the US dollar, which is losing its shine as a safe-haven. Markets remain optimistic, shrugging off US protests, Sino-American tensions, and even concerns about a second-wave of coronavirus in the US. Worries about an increase in cases in Florida only triggered a minor dip in stocks and a negligible advance of the dollar.

Sterling is surging despite the Brexit gridlock. The current round of talks about future EU-UK relations concludes today and will unlikely result in any breakthrough. Hopes for mutual concessions have faded away but do not deter the pound.

Michel Barnier, Brussels' chief negotiator will speak later in the day. According to reports, the bloc has its hopes on a summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later this month. London dismisses this as wishful thinking.

Without an accord, Britain will move to the World Trade Organization terms in 2021. The Bank of England called on commercial banks to prepare for such an option, yet without any visible impact on the pound's value so far.

Will that change? There is a greater probability that US Non-Farm Payrolls will have a more significant impact on pound/dollar. America probably lost around eight million jobs in May, better than 20.5 million that were shed in April, yet still a devastating figure. The Unemployment Rate is set to rise to nearly 20% from just under 15%.

That would be better than the Great Depression peak of 25% but of little comfort. The U-6 Underemployment Rate, which is a wider count, may advance toward that level after topping 20% in April. Average Earnings will likely remain skewed to the upside while participation is set to remain depressed.

Stocks are rising and the dollar is falling amid the Federal Reserve's ongoing support to markets. Funds are stabilizing the financial system and boosting stocks.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar broke above the double-top of 1.2645 which held it down in April. Before making the move, the currency pair found support at the top of the uptrend channel that supported it in May. Another positive sign is that the Relative Strength Index is below 70, outside the overbought territory.

The high has been 1.2690, but after a quick retreat, the breakout is still not confirmed.

1.2690 is the first resistance line to watch, and it is followed by levels last seen before coronavirus – 1.2720, 1.2780, 1.2825.

Support below 1.2645 is at 1.2575, which provided support in recent days, 1.25, a swing low from this week, and 1.2470, a peak from May.

