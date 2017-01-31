GBP/USD Forecast: breaking lower, scope to test 1.2330

The British Pound came under further selling pressure this Tuesday, falling against the greenback to its lowest in over a week, following the release of money and credit figures in the UK. According to the Bank of England, local consumers slowed their borrowing pace in the last month of 2016 for the first time in five months. Consumer credit in December rose by £1.039B against an expected advance of £1.700B, and well below previous £1.926B. Mortgage approvals also surged by less than expected, indicating that the pace of economic growth in the kingdom is starting to slow as Brexit looms.

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2411, paring its decline after testing the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run between 1.1986/1.2673, precisely at 1.2410. Nevertheless, and according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor a bearish extension, given that the price is well below a now clearly bearish 20 SMA, whilst indicators head south within negative territory. Some short term consolidation could be expected now, although a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support should lead to a continued decline towards the 1.2330 region, a strong static support level, and the 50% retracement of the same rally.

The immediate resistance comes at 1.2460, with a recovery above it favoring an extension up to 1.2520.

