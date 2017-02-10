GBP/USD Forecast: breaking lower, further slides expected

The Pound retains the sour tone at the beginning of the week, plunging against the greenback to 1.3300, its lowest since September 14th. UK's Finance minister Hammond was on the wires early London, stating that the sooner the government resolves the Brexit, the sooner the economy would pick up, as uncertainty around the issue today, is weighing on business. The UK's Markit manufacturing PMI for September came in at 55.9 from previous 56.9, indicating anyway that the economy kept expanding at a solid pace at the end of the third quarter.

The GBP/USD pair has broken a major support, now the immediate resistance, the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run, at 1.3340, an indication that the ongoing decline will likely continue during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings favor such decline, as indicators have accelerated south below their mid-lines, whilst the 20 MA keeps falling and capping the upside, now converging with the 50% retracement of the same rally around 1.3400. An advance beyond this last should take off the bearish pressure, but seems unlikely in the short term. To the downside a break below the 1.3300 figure should favor a slide down to 1.3250, en route to 1.3210.

View live chart of the GBP/USD