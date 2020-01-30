GBP/USD Forecast: Break or bounce at critical support? Carney holds the keys

GBP/USD is trading in a narrowing nervous range ahead of the critical BOE decision.

The cut is a coin flip, and high uncertainty may trigger substantial volatility.

Coronavirus news, the Fed decision and upcoming Brexit play second fiddles in pound impact.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing that cable is testing critical uptrend support.

To cut or not to cut? That has been the question on investors' minds regarding the Bank of England's decision – and the answer is only hours away.

The odds of reducing UK borrowing costs – for the first time since 2016 – have risen after Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, said that he may act "promptly." Comments from several of his peers on the Monetary Policy Committee also laid the ground for a rate cut.

Markets increased their bets after retail sales, growth, and inflation figures all fell short of expectations. However, a batch of upbeat statistics such as healthy wage rises and Markit's encouraging forward-looking Purchasing Managers' Indexes have pushed back against these projections.

At the time of writing, bond markets reflect roughly a 50-50 chance that the "Old Lady" slashes rates – a coin flip – and this high uncertainty will likely result in high volatility in GBP/USD and all pound pairs. Moreover, the move will also be driven by the bank's message regarding future rate moves. Will it hold for now but open the door to a cut in March? Or slash interest rates now but signal a pause?

For all the details, see BOE Preview: Carney to cause carnage with a hawkish cut? Four scenarios for GBP/USD

Beyond the BOE

While Carney's decision – his last one at the helm of the BOE – is set to dominate price action, other market movers are worth noting.

Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve left its interest rate unchanged as expected, and made only subtle changes to its statement. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, said that a change in wording was needed to stress the Fed's insistence on hitting the 2% inflation target. The bank also reaffirmed its support for the repo market – which has been struggling since Septemeber. The US dollar edged lower in response.

However, the greenback continues benefiting from safe-haven flows related to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Authorities in China have confirmed over 7,000 infections and around 200 deaths. With massive flight cancellations, travel warnings, and extended holidays, contagion has reached financial markets. The drop in global stocks is boosting demand for the safety of US bonds.

Finally, the BOE is cutting rates – in part – due to the adverse impact that Brexit uncertainty had on the UK economy. The exit has been ratified by the European Parliament on Wednesday, a formality that seals Friday's historic day. However, investors have been eyeing talks on future relations for some time and any headline related to talks may rattle the pound.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD is leaning lower, trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and suffering from downside momentum. However, it is supported by an uptrend support line that has accompanied it since Christmas.

Break or bounce? That probably depends solely on the BOE, but bears seem to be in the lead.

Support awaits at 1.2975, which supported GBP/USD earlier this week. Next, 1.2955 is the 2020 trough and 1.29 provided support in mid-December. 1.2820 is the next line to watch.

Resistance is at 1.3030, which held cable down in recent days. Next, 1.3105 was a swing high last week, and it is followed by 1.3175, another peak from that time. 1.3215 and 1.3285 are next.