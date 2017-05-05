GBP/USD Forecast: break of 1.3000, today or never

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher around 1.2930, sustained by broad dollar's weakness. Despite the recent Brexit-talk headlines anticipating some tough negotiations between the UK and the EU, the British currency has also found support in strong data entering the second quarter of the year, which brushed away fears of an economic slowdown triggered by softer readings at the beginning of the year.

The pair has topped at 1.2964 last week, and bottomed at 1.2830 this one, overall neutral from a technical point of view, given that spikes either side of the board end with the price hovering around 1.2900. The 4 hours chart shows that such lack of direction persists, with indicators heading nowhere and the price a few pips above its 20 SMA. The pair can advance up to 1.3000 on a soft US employment report, with a weekly close above the level favoring a continued advance for the upcoming week, with today's top seen at 1.3060.

Supports today stand at 1.2900, 1.2865 and 1.2830. A break below this last should indicate a deeper downward corrective movement for next week.

View live chart of the GBP/USD