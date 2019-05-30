GBP/USD forecast: Break below trend-line support to open room for further bearish momentum

The GBP/USD pair extended this week's pullback from mid-1.2700s and remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Wednesday amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. The fact that Brexit impasse will remain regardless of a new leader continued fueling concerns about a no-deal split and denting sentiment surrounding the British Pound.
On the other hand, the US Dollar remained supported by fears of a full-blown US-China trade war, which drove investors towards traditional safe-haven assets. The recent escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies showed no signs of abating after China threatened to restrict exports of rare earth elements and further raised worries over the global growth outlook.
The pair, however, managed to find some support ahead of the 1.2600 handle and ticked higher during the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the BoE Deputy Governor David Ramsden for some impetus. Later during the early North-American trading session, the prelim (second estimate) of the US Q1 GDP growth figures - anticipated to be revised a bit lower to 3.1% from 3.2 % estimated earlier, might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide below the 1.2600 handle is likely to find some support near the 1.2580 region - marking a short-term descending trend-line extending from lows touched in mid-Jan, mid-Feb. and late May. A convincing break through the mentioned support might now turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards 1.2525 intermediate support en-route the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, attempted recovery beyond mid-1.2600s now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2680 area, which is closely followed by the 1.2700 round figure mark. A follow-through up-move might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair further towards testing an important horizontal support break-point, now turned resistance near the 1.2800 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
