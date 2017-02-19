GBP/USD Forecast: break below symmetrical triangle to trigger a fresh leg of downslide

The greenback was mixed against its major rival during Asian session on Monday and found some support on hawkish comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. Both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD majors trimmed some of their early recovery gains amid holiday thinned market liquidity conditions.

On Friday, the British Pound came under some renewed selling pressure after UK retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.3% in January. In addition to this, last week's upbeat US economic releases and hawkish tone from the Fed Chair Janet Yellen, during her two-day congressional testimony, also lend support to the greenback and collaborated to the pair's slide to sub-1.2400 handle.

The pair, however, managed to bounce off lows, forming an ascending trend-line support. This ascending trend-line, currently near 1.2395 level, now seems to contribute towards formation of a symmetrical triangle on 4-hourly chart and hence, should continue to act as immediate support. A decisive break below this immediate support would confirm a break down and accelerate the slide towards 1.2350-45 area before eventually breaking below 1.2300 handle and head towards testing its next support near 1.2260-55 region.

Alternatively, a follow through recovery above 1.2445-50 horizontal level would affirm range-bounce price action within the symmetrical triangular formation and lift the pair back towards the triangle resistance near 1.2500 psychological mark. A convincing break through this 1.2500 hurdle might negate any near-term bearish bias and trigger a short-covering rally towards 1.2565-70 intermediate resistance ahead of 1.2600 round figure mark.

EUR/USD

Meanwhile, the shared currency remained at the mercy of greenback price-action in absence of any significant fundamental drivers from the Euro-zone. The pair struggled to build on to its recovery move from multi-week lows and failed to move back above 1.0700 handle.

The pair, however, has managed to hold 1.0600 round figure mark support below which the reversal move could get extended towards 1.0565 support area, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downslide. Weakness back below this immediate support would suggest resumption of the pair’s previous depreciating move and drag it back towards multi-week lows support near 1.0520 region, en-route mid-1.0400s support (Jan. 11 low).

On the flip side, momentum above 1.0640 level might continue to confront resistance near 1.0675-80 region, which if cleared has the potential to lift the pair towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0705-10 region. A follow through buying interest seems to assist the pair to continue with its near-term recovery trend initially towards 1.0760-65 horizontal resistance and eventually towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level strong resistance near 1.0815-20 region.