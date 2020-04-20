GBP/USD Forecast: Break below 1.2400 mark would pave the way for further downside

A modest USD pullback assisted GBP/USD to gain some traction on Friday.

Concerns over coronavirus crisis kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

The GBP/USD pair on Friday staged a modest recovery from weekly lows and the uptick was supported by a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The global risk sentiment got a modest lift on the last trading day of the week after the US President Donald Trump laid down new guidelines for the reopening of the US economy. This coupled with the latest optimism over the treatment for COVID-19 virus undermined the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and remained supportive of the pair's modest recovery.

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences issued a note of caution on their antiviral drug Remdesivir, which coupled with persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continue lending some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency. This comes ahead of the resumption of Brexit negotiations this week and kept a lid on any strong follow-through positive move. The pair witnessed some fresh selling during the Asian session on Monday and slipped back to mid-1.2400s amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment. This might eventually drive the USD demand and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the first day of a new trading week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the 1.2400 mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. A subsequent weakness below the 1.2370-65 support zone will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the fall towards the 1.2300 round-figure mark en-route the next major support near mid-1.2200s.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the key 1.2500 psychological mark and remain caped near the 1.2525-35 resistance zone. That said, some follow-through buying might prompt some short-term move and lift the pair back towards the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended and assist bulls to make a fresh attempt towards clearing the 200-DMA hurdle, currently around mid-1.2600s.