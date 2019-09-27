GBP/USD forecast: Break below 1.2300 handle should pave the way for further depreciating move

Persistent UK political/Brexit-related uncertainties kept the GBP depressed on Thursday.

A strong follow-through pickup in the USD demand further fueled the ongoing downfall.

Investors now look forward to the UK-EU Brexit negotiators meeting for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended its recent corrective slide from two-month tops and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday - also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five. Given that there are still big differences between the UK and the EU over a possible solution to the Irish backstop issue, the UK political deadlock further added to uncertainties and turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the British Pound.

Stronger USD added to the near-term selling bias

The pair dropped to the 1.2300 neighbourhood and was further pressurized by a follow-through US Dollar buying interest. Despite a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback managed to regain positive traction and remained well supported by the recent encouraging trade-related developments. This coupled with a slight deterioration in the risk sentiment provided an additional boost to the USD's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and further collaborated to the pair's downfall.



Against the backdrop of an impeachment inquiry against the US President Donald Trump, the House Intelligence Committee released the full complaint letter from the 'whistleblower' regarding Trump's concerning conversations with Ukraine and soured market sentiment. On the economic data front, the final US Q2 GDP print matched original estimates and came in to show a growth of 2.0% annualize pace as compared to 3.1% recorded in the previous quarter, though did little to provide any meaningful impetus.



Despite a combination of negative factors, the pair managed to find some support and edged higher during the Asian session on Friday. Market participants now look forward to any fresh Brexit-related headlines coming out of a meeting between the Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels. However, the fact that the EU leaders do not expect any breakthrough from today’s talks, any subsequent recovery seems more likely to meet with some fresh supply at higher levels and fizzle out rather quickly.



Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of the closely watched US Durable Goods orders data and Core PCE price index (the Fed’s favourite inflation measure) - might provide some short-term impetus. This along with the release August Personal Income, Personal Spending and the final version of the September UoM Consumer Sentiment Index might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Thursday broke below a confluence support – comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1959-1.2582 recent strong recovery move. A follow-through weakness below the 1.2300 handle will add credence to the overnight bearish break and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move towards the 1.2270-65 region (50% Fibo. level). Failure to defend the mentioned support might now pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide further towards testing the 1.2200 round-figure mark, coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level.



On the flip side, the 1.2365-70 region now seems to keep a lid on any attempted recovery move, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2400 handle. The recovery momentum could get extended back a previous strong support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2430 region (23.6% Fibo. level).