GBP/USD Forecast: break below 1.2088 point to a steeper decline

The Pound plunged against all of its major rivals, after PM Theresa May said that the UK will definitively break with the EU, but still will seek for the "best possible deal" in terms of trade. The GBP/USD pair is in free fall ever since the day started, extending its slide to the 1.2130 region during the London morning, its lowest since October 2016. Early Monday, the Halifax organization releases its monthly report, showing that house prices in the final quarter of 2016 rose by 2.5%, with the annual rate of growth in December, jumping to 6.5% from 6.0% in October.

The 4 hours chart shows that the price has plunged below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head south with a strong bearish momentum entering oversold territory and with no signs of changing bias, supporting further slides ahead. The oversold conditions present y shorter time frames could result in some consolidation, but attempts to correct higher will likely attract selling interest, maintaining the risk towards the downside.

Below 1.2125, the immediate support, the price can extend its slide towards 1.2080, October 25th low, whilst below this last, 1.2050 comes next. A strong resistance comes at 1.2190, and it will take a clear advance beyond it to deny further intraday declines, with scope then to recover up to 1.2240.

