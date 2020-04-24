GBP/USD Forecast: Bracing for Boris' return as everything else points down

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid weak UK data and the gloomy market mood.
- Speculation about extending lockdowns and US figures are on the agenda.
- Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
Boris will be back – on Monday, and that is perhaps the only glimmer of hope as the UK seems to lack leadership. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus in Chequers and is set to return to Downing Street, overseeing the crisis management and devising a plan for exiting the lockdown.
Recent COVID-19 statistics have been encouraging, showing a drop in daily deaths. Nevertheless, the UK lacks sufficient testing capacity which would enable a quicker removal of restrictions. The government has come under scrutiny for its handling of the crisis, including over-optimistic promises of widespread testing for the disease.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he understands economic pressures but will not allow unsafe changes to the lockdown and the British economy continues suffering indeed. Retail sales plunged by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Friday's publication joins the plunge in the Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April, which plummeted to 12.3 – the lowest on record.
The pound has been struggling with UK figures and rising amid similarly gloomy American data – as the safe-haven dollar gains when the mood worsens. The number of jobless claims jumped by over 4 million in the week ending April 17 – when the Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are taken. April's jobs report is due out only on May 8 and may show a loss of some 20 million positions in the world's largest economy,
Durable Goods Orders statistics for March are forecast to plunge, showing a drop in investment.
See Durable Goods Orders Preview: Ominous portents for consumption
Final Consumer Sentiment figures from the University of Michigan have the final word of the week, and they will compete for updated COVID-19 updates for attention. The illness has probably peaked in New York, the epicenter of America's outbreak, but it is still far from being under control on the national level.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages. However, it has recaptured the 200 SMA. Overall, bears are in the lead.
Support awaits at 1.23, which provided support on Thursday. It is followed by 1.2250, which is the weekly low. Next, 1.2160 is April's low and serves as another support line.
Resistance is at 1.2405, which provided support last week and capped GBP/USD on Thursday. It is also where the 100 SMA hits the price. NExt, 1.2445 was a swing low in early April and 1.2525 held it down last week. 1.2575 and 1.2645 are next.
More:
- Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless
- Coronavirus: Lack of leadership may lead to L-shaped economy, markets may suffer badly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.08, above the lows. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad package. Gilead's Remdesivir proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points and US Durable Goods Orders plunged by 14.4%.
GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.