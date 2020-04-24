GBP/USD Forecast: Bracing for Boris' return as everything else points down

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid weak UK data and the gloomy market mood.

Speculation about extending lockdowns and US figures are on the agenda.

Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.

Boris will be back – on Monday, and that is perhaps the only glimmer of hope as the UK seems to lack leadership. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus in Chequers and is set to return to Downing Street, overseeing the crisis management and devising a plan for exiting the lockdown.

Recent COVID-19 statistics have been encouraging, showing a drop in daily deaths. Nevertheless, the UK lacks sufficient testing capacity which would enable a quicker removal of restrictions. The government has come under scrutiny for its handling of the crisis, including over-optimistic promises of widespread testing for the disease.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he understands economic pressures but will not allow unsafe changes to the lockdown and the British economy continues suffering indeed. Retail sales plunged by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Friday's publication joins the plunge in the Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April, which plummeted to 12.3 – the lowest on record.

The pound has been struggling with UK figures and rising amid similarly gloomy American data – as the safe-haven dollar gains when the mood worsens. The number of jobless claims jumped by over 4 million in the week ending April 17 – when the Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are taken. April's jobs report is due out only on May 8 and may show a loss of some 20 million positions in the world's largest economy,

Durable Goods Orders statistics for March are forecast to plunge, showing a drop in investment.

Final Consumer Sentiment figures from the University of Michigan have the final word of the week, and they will compete for updated COVID-19 updates for attention. The illness has probably peaked in New York, the epicenter of America's outbreak, but it is still far from being under control on the national level.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages. However, it has recaptured the 200 SMA. Overall, bears are in the lead.

Support awaits at 1.23, which provided support on Thursday. It is followed by 1.2250, which is the weekly low. Next, 1.2160 is April's low and serves as another support line.

Resistance is at 1.2405, which provided support last week and capped GBP/USD on Thursday. It is also where the 100 SMA hits the price. NExt, 1.2445 was a swing low in early April and 1.2525 held it down last week. 1.2575 and 1.2645 are next.

