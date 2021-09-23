- GBP/USD dropped to fresh one-month lows on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.
- The Fed took a more hawkish tilt and boosted the greenback, exerting pressure on the pair.
- Bulls, however, managed to defend the 1.3600 mark as the focus shifts to the BoE meeting.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on Wednesday and finally settled in the red, near the 1.3600 mark or one-month lows. This marked the fourth day of a negative close in the previous five and was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand in reaction to a more hawkish Fed. The US central bank said that moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted if economic progress continues broadly as expected. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell added that the pandemic-era asset purchases could stop completely by the middle of 2022. This, in turn, should pave the way for an earlier interest rate hike, which was reaffirmed by the so-called dot plot that revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates in 2022.
However, the risk-on impulse in the markets kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven greenback. China's struggling developer Evergrande Group agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday and eased immediate fears of a spillover effect to other property firms and banks. Adding to this, the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) into the banking system and boosted the global risk sentiment. This, along with declining US Treasury bond yields, exerted some pressure on the greenback and assisted the pair to defend/attract fresh buying near the 1.3600 mark on Thursday. The pair climbed back closer to mid-1.3600s during the Asian session as the market focus now shifts to the Bank of England monetary policy meeting.
The UK central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates steady as it approaches the end-point of the £875 billion asset purchase program. The BoE is ahead of other major central banks in planning to stop QE by the end of this year. Hence, investors will be more interested in the tone of the statement amid expectations for a tighter monetary policy next year. Nevertheless, the announcement could infuse some volatility around the GBP cross. Heading into the central bank event risk, the flash version of the UK Manufacturing and Services PMI might influence the British pound. Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and flash PMI prints – will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of dip-buying in the vicinity of the 1.3600 round figure constitutes the formation of a bullish double-bottom on the daily chart. The pattern, however, will be only completed after the pair breaks through key resistance. In the meantime, any further move up might continue to face stiff resistance just ahead of the 1.3700 mark. A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering move and lift the back towards the 1.3760-65 static resistance. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.3800 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3840-60 region.
On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a convincing break below the 1.3600 mark before placing fresh bears. A subsequent slide below July lows, around the 1.3570 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the pair vulnerable to challenge the key 1.3500 psychological mark. This is followed by YTD lows, around mid-1.3400s, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1700 amid retreating yields, Eurozone PMI eyed
EUR/USD regains 1.1700, licking the hawkish Fed-led wounds. China Evergrande risks loom, weighing on the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. Upbeat PMIs need validation from risk catalysts, ECB policymakers to keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.3650 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low towards 1.3650. Fed propelled US dollar higher but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat. US PMIs awaited as well.
XAU/USD’s recovery to face stiff resistance at $1771
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce but remains in the red for the second straight session ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The BoE could likely follow the Fed’s signal at tapering, in light of rising inflation expectations in the UK.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.