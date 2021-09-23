GBP/USD dropped to fresh one-month lows on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.

The Fed took a more hawkish tilt and boosted the greenback, exerting pressure on the pair.

Bulls, however, managed to defend the 1.3600 mark as the focus shifts to the BoE meeting.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on Wednesday and finally settled in the red, near the 1.3600 mark or one-month lows. This marked the fourth day of a negative close in the previous five and was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand in reaction to a more hawkish Fed. The US central bank said that moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted if economic progress continues broadly as expected. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell added that the pandemic-era asset purchases could stop completely by the middle of 2022. This, in turn, should pave the way for an earlier interest rate hike, which was reaffirmed by the so-called dot plot that revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates in 2022.

However, the risk-on impulse in the markets kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven greenback. China's struggling developer Evergrande Group agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday and eased immediate fears of a spillover effect to other property firms and banks. Adding to this, the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) into the banking system and boosted the global risk sentiment. This, along with declining US Treasury bond yields, exerted some pressure on the greenback and assisted the pair to defend/attract fresh buying near the 1.3600 mark on Thursday. The pair climbed back closer to mid-1.3600s during the Asian session as the market focus now shifts to the Bank of England monetary policy meeting.

The UK central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates steady as it approaches the end-point of the £875 billion asset purchase program. The BoE is ahead of other major central banks in planning to stop QE by the end of this year. Hence, investors will be more interested in the tone of the statement amid expectations for a tighter monetary policy next year. Nevertheless, the announcement could infuse some volatility around the GBP cross. Heading into the central bank event risk, the flash version of the UK Manufacturing and Services PMI might influence the British pound. Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and flash PMI prints – will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of dip-buying in the vicinity of the 1.3600 round figure constitutes the formation of a bullish double-bottom on the daily chart. The pattern, however, will be only completed after the pair breaks through key resistance. In the meantime, any further move up might continue to face stiff resistance just ahead of the 1.3700 mark. A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering move and lift the back towards the 1.3760-65 static resistance. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.3800 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3840-60 region.

On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a convincing break below the 1.3600 mark before placing fresh bears. A subsequent slide below July lows, around the 1.3570 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the pair vulnerable to challenge the key 1.3500 psychological mark. This is followed by YTD lows, around mid-1.3400s, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.