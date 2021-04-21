GBP/USD Current price: 1.3927
- UK inflation figures were mixed in March, headline CPI surged by 0.7% YoY.
- Sentiment played against the greenback in the last trading session of the day.
- GBP/USD could advance beyond 1.4000 as long as buyers defend 1.3880.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3885 as mixed UK inflation, bouncing from such a low amid a better market mood weighing on the greenback. Nevertheless, the pair is ending the day unchanged in the 1.3930 price zone. The annual Consumer Price Index in the UK printed at 0.7% YoY in March, better than the previous 0.4% but missing the expected 0.8%. The core reading met the market’s forecast resulting in 1.1%. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has recovered from near the 38.2% retracement of its April bullish run, measured between 1.3668 and 1.4008, somehow suggesting that bulls are preparing to push it beyond 1.4000. Near-term technical readings, however, show that the pair is neutral-to-bullish. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing a few pips above a bullish 20 SMA and the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally, but the Momentum indicator extended its decline, crossing its 100 line into negative levels, while the RSI lacks directional strength at around 57. A break below 1.3880 should deny chances of another leg north but instead, favor a test of the base of the mentioned range.
Support levels: 1.3880 1.3835 1.3790
Resistance levels: 1.3970 1.4020 1.4065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.20 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is gradually moving above 1.20, amid an improving market mood and as the safe-haven dollar edges lower. The euro marginally enjoys the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Update: S&P tests 9 day MA support as sell signals flash
Equity markets remain weak as the S&P has a close look at its 9 day moving average support. For now, it holds but the ABCD pattern which gave a nice sell signal on April 16 remains in place.