GBP/USD Current price: 1.3927

UK inflation figures were mixed in March, headline CPI surged by 0.7% YoY.

Sentiment played against the greenback in the last trading session of the day.

GBP/USD could advance beyond 1.4000 as long as buyers defend 1.3880.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3885 as mixed UK inflation, bouncing from such a low amid a better market mood weighing on the greenback. Nevertheless, the pair is ending the day unchanged in the 1.3930 price zone. The annual Consumer Price Index in the UK printed at 0.7% YoY in March, better than the previous 0.4% but missing the expected 0.8%. The core reading met the market’s forecast resulting in 1.1%. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has recovered from near the 38.2% retracement of its April bullish run, measured between 1.3668 and 1.4008, somehow suggesting that bulls are preparing to push it beyond 1.4000. Near-term technical readings, however, show that the pair is neutral-to-bullish. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing a few pips above a bullish 20 SMA and the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally, but the Momentum indicator extended its decline, crossing its 100 line into negative levels, while the RSI lacks directional strength at around 57. A break below 1.3880 should deny chances of another leg north but instead, favor a test of the base of the mentioned range.

Support levels: 1.3880 1.3835 1.3790

Resistance levels: 1.3970 1.4020 1.4065