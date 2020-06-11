GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' double-trouble, Fed gloom, and tripping below the trendline all point down

GBP/USD has been falling as the safe-haven dollar benefits from the Fed's gloomy message.

Criticism against UK PM Johnson and the Brexit deadlock weigh on the pound.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to the downside.

"Had we introduced lockdown a week earlier we’d have reduced the final death toll by at least half" – these damning words by Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist and former Downing Street, are only part of the pressure the government faces. The UK is suffering the second-highest death toll from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also publically clashed with Chris Whitty, a current aide, who said that "I think there’s a long list of things that we need to look at very seriously." Johnson pushed back against Whitty in the live broadcast, but the pressure is also coming from parliament – and the public, which is confused by the government's messages.

The UK's struggles with the disease mean the return to normal will be slower than expected, weighing on the economy and the currency. The PM's fall in support is unhelpful.

Sterling is also struggling with deadlocked talks on future EU-UK relations. Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator, has not relented in his criticism – saying Britain wants all the benefits of the bloc's membership without the obligations. Brussels refused to loosen Barnier's mandate, angering officials in London.

US Dollar strength is also weighing on GBP/USD. The world's reserve currency and safe-haven is rising after the dust settled from the Federal Reserve's decision. Markets initially cheered the bank's commitment to keep interest rates low at least until 2022 and to normalize Quantitative Easing at the current rate of $4 billion per day or higher.

See Federal Reserve tacks between hope and uncertainty: But let’s keep those rates low

However, while the Fed foresees the unemployment rate falling to single digits by year-end, a return to pre-pandemic output levels will likely take a couple of years. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, painted a gloomy picture of high uncertainty, eventually sending markets lower and boosting the greenback.

An update on America's labor market is due out with the weekly initial jobless claims and continuing ones, which are gaining in importance.

See Jobless Claims Preview: Defining improvement

Investors are also concerned about the US coronavirus situation, amid growing concerns about a second wave. While the curve continued crumbling in the New York area, it is rising in several large states such as California, Texas, and Florida. Increases in hospitalizations are followed with worry.

Overall, pound/dollar traders have various concerns to grapple with.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned negative, a bearish sign. Moreover, cable fell below the uptrend channel, with the current break seemingly more convincing than the previous dip. On the other hand, GBP/USD is still trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Initial support awaits at the daily low of 1.2655, followed by 1.2620, a swing low recorded a few days ago, and then by 1.2575 and 1.25.

Some resistance awaits at 1.2730, an initial cap on the way up, followed by 1.2750, another hurdle. Wednesday's peak of 1.2810 is the next level to watch.