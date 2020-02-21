GBP/USD Forecast: Boris bounce? Probably insufficient vs. coronavirus concerns, massive resistance

GBP/USD has recovered after upbeat UK PMIs and some dollar weakness.

Brexit and coronavirus headlines may shape trading in additional data.

Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to a resumption of the falls.

The "Boris Bounce" is alive but not kicking – Markit's preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for February leaped to 51.9 points, indicating a return to growth in the beaten sector. The Services PMI came out at 53.3, a tad below 53.4 and also pointing to growth. Any score above 50 represents expansion, so investors seem to continue responding positively do the landslide election of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Nevertheless, Markit's figures reflect slow growth, more of a "Boris banality" than a bounce. It will take more to convince worried markets and send the pound substantially higher.

Sterling traders remain wary of Brexit, just over a week before official talks on future relations begin. The EU remains divided on its stance toward talks, potentially causing a delay. Comments from both officials in Brussels – busy trying to fill the hole Britain leaves in the bloc's budget – and London, may move markets.

In the US, data continues beating expectations. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came out at 36.7 points in February, smashing estimates. Markit's PMIs are due out later on and may extend the positive trend.

Coronavirus concerns may also boost the safe-haven US dollar. Confusion about Chinese statistics has led investors to worry about its neighbors – Japan and South Korea. Seoul has reported over 200 cases, including one in a military base. It is designated "special care zones" two cities where the outbreak is more severe. Evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, are returning to their home countries and potentially spreading the disease.

On the economic front, China has reported that care sales have decimated by 92% in the first half of February while Beijing urges a return to normality. Further developments are watched by markets.

Overall, the long list of concerns may turn pound/dollar back down

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Sterling's recovery has been enough to push it out of oversold conditions according to the Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart. However, momentum remains to the downside while it faces massive resistance. The 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages are converging around 1.30 and may prove a hard barrier for the pound.

Overall, bears have not given up the fight.

Initial resistance awaits at 1.2975 which was a swing low last week. The round number of 1.30 almost converges with the 200 SMA. The next barrier is critical – 1.3060 is a double-top.

Support awaits at 1.29, a round number that provided support in January. It is followed by 1.2875, a low point earlier this month. Finally, 1.2850 is the new 2020 low.