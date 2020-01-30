GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3086
- MPC voted 7-2 to keep rates unchanged, surprising investors betting for a more dovish outcome.
- Governor Carney was generally optimistic amid receding domestic uncertainties.
- GBP/USD short-term positive, bulls to become more confident if price extends above 1.3140.
The Pound was the best performer against the greenback this Thursday, reaching a daily high of 1.3109 and settling around the 1.3100 figure, as the Bank of England surprised with its monetary policy announcement. Not only the central bank kept their interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, but only 2 MPC members voted for a cut, despite a couple other hinted a dovish vote for this month. Carney’s speech was generally optimistic, as domestic “near-term uncertainties facing businesses and households have receded.” Also, the BOE has removed the long-standing guidance that future rate hikes would be “limited and gradual.”
A weaker dollar helped the pair to remain afloat. During the last trading day of the week, the UK will publish December Mortgage Approvals and Money Supply.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish but will need to continue advancing beyond 1.3140 to keep attracting bulls, as it will be surpassing a critical Fibonacci resistance, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily slide. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has moved above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack clear directional strength. Technical indicators are losing bullish strength, but holding within positive levels, favoring additional advances for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.3085 1.3040 1.3000
Resistance levels: 1.3140 1.3190 1.3220
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advancing in corrective mode, long way ahead
The EUR/USD pair has managed to extend its recovery up to 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline at around 1.1035. Still, there’s a long way ahead before bulls feel attracted.
AUD/USD at a brink of collapsing
Despite easing demand for the greenback, the AUD/USD pair battles with the 0.6700 figure, barely above the one-decade low set last year at 0.6670. Chinese woes weigh on the Aussie.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying critical $9500 barrier break
Bitcoin is now being accepted in Zermatt, a municipality in Switzerland at the foot of the Matterhorn known for its ski resort, has started accepting bitcoin for government services.
Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611
At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17).
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.