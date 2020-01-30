GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3086

MPC voted 7-2 to keep rates unchanged, surprising investors betting for a more dovish outcome.

Governor Carney was generally optimistic amid receding domestic uncertainties.

GBP/USD short-term positive, bulls to become more confident if price extends above 1.3140.

The Pound was the best performer against the greenback this Thursday, reaching a daily high of 1.3109 and settling around the 1.3100 figure, as the Bank of England surprised with its monetary policy announcement. Not only the central bank kept their interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, but only 2 MPC members voted for a cut, despite a couple other hinted a dovish vote for this month. Carney’s speech was generally optimistic, as domestic “near-term uncertainties facing businesses and households have receded.” Also, the BOE has removed the long-standing guidance that future rate hikes would be “limited and gradual.”

A weaker dollar helped the pair to remain afloat. During the last trading day of the week, the UK will publish December Mortgage Approvals and Money Supply.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish but will need to continue advancing beyond 1.3140 to keep attracting bulls, as it will be surpassing a critical Fibonacci resistance, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily slide. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has moved above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack clear directional strength. Technical indicators are losing bullish strength, but holding within positive levels, favoring additional advances for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.3085 1.3040 1.3000

Resistance levels: 1.3140 1.3190 1.3220