GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3081
- UK inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in November, still below BOE’s target.
- UK PM Johnson speeding Brexit preparations, to announce government’s priority this Thursday.
- GBP/USD will likely accelerate its decline on a break below 1.3050 the immediate support.
The GBP/USD pair remained under selling pressure, settling below the 1.3100 figure and nor far above a daily low of 1.3059. The UK published November inflation figures, which ticked up to 1.5% YoY in November, below the BOE’s target and in-line with its recent downtrend. The soft readings came in one day ahead of the central bank’s meeting, and the latest employment and inflation figures reinforce the precedent idea of an on-hold stance. Ahead of the event, the kingdom will publish November Retail Sales, foreseen up by 0.3% when compared to a year earlier.
Also, UK PM Johnson would announce his government’s legislative priorities this Thursday, with delivering Brexit at the top of the list. Ahead of the event, the PM spokesman said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will include provisions for lower British courts to overturn the European Justice Court's rulings.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bearish, with further declines likely on a break below 1.3050, December 12 daily low, and the immediate support. In the meantime, technical readings continue supporting a bearish extension, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling around its 100 SMA while the 20 SMA turned further south above the current level. Technical indicators lack clear directional strength but hold near oversold readings.
Support levels: 1.3050 1.3010 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3130 1.3175 1.3220
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
