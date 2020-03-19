GBP/USD Current Price: 1.1526

The Bank of England cut the bank rate to 0.10%, expanded QE by £200 billion.

UK PM Johnson preparing to lockdown London, the epicentre of the epidemic.

GBP/USD incapable of sustaining gains beyond 1.1600, lower lows likely.

The GBP/USD pair has tried to recover some ground but ended the day in the red around 1.1530. The pair peaked at 1.1792, ahead of London’s close, as the Bank of England held a special meeting this Thursday and decided to cut the bank rate to 0.10% and increase its holdings of UK government and corporate bonds by £200 billion. The announcement came as the UK’s government announced its preparing to put London in lockdown, and even mobilizing military personnel to support civil authorities as part of a new “Covid Support Force.” PM Johnson is now moving to slow the spread of the virus, although his softer approach in the previous week, took its toll on the Pound.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair was unable to hold on to gains, giving up to the renewed dollar’s demand during the last trading session of the day. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues to develop below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator advances modestly within negative levels, while the RSI resumes its decline in oversold territory, all of which indicates that the risk remains skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.1545 1.1490 1.1440

Resistance levels: 1.1610 1.1660 1.1720