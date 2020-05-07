GBP/USD Current price: 1.2362

The Bank of England left its monetary policy unchanged in May.

The UK celebrates a holiday this Friday, won’t release macroeconomic data.

The GBP/USD pair’s direction depended on dollar’s demand.

The GBP/USD pair was quite volatile this Thursday but finished the day little changed around 1.2350. The pair peaked at 1.2418 after the Bank of England unveiled its latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank left rates and the APP unchanged, although two out of nine voting members voted to expand this last. Policymakers left doors opened for further easing, and governor Bailey said that the BOE is not ruling anything out on further policy measures. The pair later fell to 1.2265 amid resurgent dollar’s demand to then return to the current level as sentiment toward the greenback turned sour amid mounting speculation US rates could become negative next year.

The UK won’t release relevant data this Friday as the country celebrates a holiday, the Early May day.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance in its 4-hour chart, as despite holding above a mildly bullish 200 SMA, it continues to develop below bearish 20 and 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart remains flat within negative levels, while the RSI advances but holds within negative levels. Sellers will likely reappear on spikes beyond the 1.2400 level.

Support levels: 1.2330 1.2290 1.2250

Resistance levels: 1.2430 1.2485 1.2520