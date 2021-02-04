GBP/USD Current price: 1.3666
- The Bank of England maintained the monetary policy unchanged, cooled hopes for negative rates.
- BOE’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the BOE would slow bond-purchases.
- GBP/USD turned neutral in the near-term, despite a nice bounce from daily lows.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3566 early during the European session amid the broad dollar’s demand, but changed course with the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, surging to 1.3697. As widely anticipated, UK policymakers kept the current policy unchanged. The booster was the MPC stance on negative rates. After conducting a study, the central bank concluded that it would take six months for the financial sector to prepare for a sub-zero rate cut, cooling down the market’s expectations. In fact, policymakers are open to slow the pace of bond-purchases should things improve.
BOE’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden later said that the central bank is on track to complete its 150 billion pound programme this year, and will slow purchases in order to meet its target. The pair retreated from the mentioned high during US trading hours but retained most of its intraday gains. On Friday, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak about central banks and the post-Covid recovery.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is neutral. Trading at around 1.3660, the 4-hour chart shows that the price is unable to extend its advance beyond its 20 and 100 SMAs, although it is currently holding nearby. Technical indicators have recovered from near oversold readings, but have stabilized around their midlines, without clear directional strength. Bulls could have better chances should the pair recover beyond 1.3715, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.3650 1.3605 1.3560
Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains as the dollar surges across the board
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data such as falling jobless claims. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
XAU/USD prices looking heavy after slumping below $1800
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are looking heavy midway through US trading hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, spot prices slumped beneath the psychologically important $1800 level and now trade in the $1780s, down more than $40 or just under 2.5% on the day.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.