GBP/USD Current price: 1.3666

The Bank of England maintained the monetary policy unchanged, cooled hopes for negative rates.

BOE’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the BOE would slow bond-purchases.

GBP/USD turned neutral in the near-term, despite a nice bounce from daily lows.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3566 early during the European session amid the broad dollar’s demand, but changed course with the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, surging to 1.3697. As widely anticipated, UK policymakers kept the current policy unchanged. The booster was the MPC stance on negative rates. After conducting a study, the central bank concluded that it would take six months for the financial sector to prepare for a sub-zero rate cut, cooling down the market’s expectations. In fact, policymakers are open to slow the pace of bond-purchases should things improve.

BOE’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden later said that the central bank is on track to complete its 150 billion pound programme this year, and will slow purchases in order to meet its target. The pair retreated from the mentioned high during US trading hours but retained most of its intraday gains. On Friday, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak about central banks and the post-Covid recovery.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is neutral. Trading at around 1.3660, the 4-hour chart shows that the price is unable to extend its advance beyond its 20 and 100 SMAs, although it is currently holding nearby. Technical indicators have recovered from near oversold readings, but have stabilized around their midlines, without clear directional strength. Bulls could have better chances should the pair recover beyond 1.3715, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.3650 1.3605 1.3560

Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3805