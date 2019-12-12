GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3127

UK ongoing a general election, first official results expected at around 23:00 GMT.

Profit-taking and trade war headlines sent GBP/USD sub-1.3100.

GBP/USD upcoming direction will depend on the outcome of the election.

The UK is heading into the polls this Thursday, and the market will finally know whether the UK PM Boris Johnson will be able to pass his Brexit deal through the Parliament, or not. The Sterling retreated sharply ahead of the outcome of the general election, which will close at 22:00 GMT, despite a substantial Conservatives’ advantage, according to polls. The first official result will be out at around 23:00 GMT. The GBP/USD pair hit a multi-month high of 1.3229 during Asian trading hours, helped by dollar’s weakness, to later plummet to 1.3049, initially hurt by the EUR’s strength and later by renewed demand for the greenback, following encouraging trade war headlines.

The UK didn’t release macroeconomic figures this Thursday, and there’s nothing relevant scheduled for Friday, with the focus on the election’s outcome and what it will mean for Brexit. A victory from PM Johnson would suggest the UK will finally leave the EU by the end of January.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair bounced sharply ahead of the Asian opening trading at around 1.3130 although retaining its bearish stance in the short-term, given that, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators remain within negative levels, barely recovering, as the pair remains below its 20 SMA. Still, it’s holding above the larger ones, and more relevantly, elections are in the way. The main support from here is 1.3065, with a break below it exposing the 1.3000 figure. PM Johnson’s victory, on the other hand, may end up pushing the pair toward fresh multi-month highs, with 1.3381, this year high, the most likely bullish target.

Support levels: 1.3100 1.3050 1.3010

Resistance levels: 1.3160 1.3200 1.3240