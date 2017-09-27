GBP/USD Forecast: biased lower, 1.3340 key support now

The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 1.3363 early London, led by broad dollar strength. The pair has been easing ever since the week started, as the latest Fed's announcement on monetary policy, alongside with comments from head Yellen, revived demand for the American currency. Also, backing dollar's gains were headlines indicating that the US Trump´s administration is working on the tax reform, although another failure to repeal the Obamacare bill has partially offset the news.

In the UK, news are scarce beyond the fourth round of Brexit negotiations, which anyway are heading nowhere, as usual. The US has a pretty busy calendar this Wednesday, including August Pending Home Sales and Durable Goods Orders, alongside with a couple of Fed speakers.

The pair now trades around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run between 1.3146 and 1.3653 with a negative bias according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the 20 SMA has finally gained directional strength, heading south above the current level, while technical indicators stand within negative territory, partially losing their downward strength, but far from suggesting a recovery ahead.

The pair has a strong resistance at 1.3450, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned advance. Approaches to that level should attract selling interest, unless US data disappoints big, in which case the recovery can extend near the 1.3500 figure. The daily low was set at 1.3363, while a key Fibonacci support comes at 1.3340. A break below this last should see the downward momentum accelerate during the upcoming sessions.

View live chart of the GBP/USD