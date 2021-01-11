GBP/USD Forecast: Bias shifts in favour of bearish traders amid resurgent USD demand

- A broad-based USD strength dragged GBP/USD to near two-week lows on Monday.
- Rallying US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters continued benefitting the safe-haven USD.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and retreated further from 33-month tops, around the 1.3700 mark set last week. The pullback marked the fourth day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength. The Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia boosted hopes for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021. This, in turn, triggered a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields and helped revive the USD demand.
Apart from this, concerns about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe/China further underpinned the greenback's safe-haven status. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy lost 140K jobs in December. The headline NFP missed consensus estimates by a big margin, though, to some extent, was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading and the fact that the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%.
The pair dropped to near two-week lows during the Asian session on Monday and was last seen trading just below the key 1.3500 psychological mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the US bond yields should continue to play a dominant role in influencing the USD demand. This, in turn, should produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a sustained breakthrough the 1.3540 horizontal support and a subsequent slide below the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3704 move up favours bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3480 level will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.3440-35 region (50% Fibo. level). Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some fresh technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable. The corrective fall might then drag the pair further towards testing sub-1.3400 level – support marked by the 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 1.3540 support breakpoint now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any attempted move beyond might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped ahead of the 1.3600 mark – around the 1.3585 area. The mentioned region represents an important confluence resistance, comprising of 100/200-hour SMAs and the 23.6% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained strength above will negate any near-term negative bias and set the resumption of the pair’s prior appreciating move.
