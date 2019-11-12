Brexit party leader's comments provided a strong boost on Monday.

A modest USD pullback from multi-week tops remained supportive.

Traders eye Tuesday's UK jobs report, Fedspeak, Trump's speech.

The British Pound surged across the board on Monday after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said that his party will not challenge any of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservatives. The Brexit Party leader also warned against the probability of a second referendum if Tories lose the elections. Nevertheless, Farage's comments were deemed as increasing the chances of a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party at the upcoming UK snap general election on December 12, which helped offset softer UK macro data and provided a strong boost to the Sterling.

UK political optimism helped offset softer data

Data released earlier on Monday showed that the UK economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ during the July-September period and 1.1% yearly rate, both missing consensus estimates. Adding to the disappointment, Industrial Production declined by 0.3% MoM and by 1.4% YoY, while Manufacturing Production declined by 0.4% MoM and by 1.8% YoY during September. The pair, however, moved little post-releases, rather took cues from a US Dollar pullback from multi-week tops. The recent trade optimism faded quickly following the US President Donald Trump's comments over the weekend, saying that there was no agreement yet on rollback of existing tariffs, and was seen exerting some pressure on the Greenback.



The pair witnessed a strong 100+ pips intraday rally, albeit the momentum faltered just ahead of 1.2900 round-figure mark. The pair finally settled around 40-45 pips off daily tops and now seems to have stabilized above mid-1.2800s as market participants now look forward to the latest UK employment details for a fresh impetus. The UK unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 3.9% in September, while monthly average earning during the three-month to September are also seen unchanged. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by the Fed Governor Richard Clarida and the US President Donald Trump’s appearance at the New York Economic Club might further contribute towards making it yet another eventful day for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

The overnight upsurge helped the pair to break through the 1.2835-40 confluence resistance – comprising of 100-hour SMA and a one-week-old descending trend-line. Hence, the near-term bias might have already shifted back in favour of bullish traders, though it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2900 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to aim towards testing the 1.2965-70 intermediate resistance before eventually darting towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.



On the flip side, the confluence resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by support near the 1.2800 handle. Failure to defend the said support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the 1.2700 handle with some intermediate support near the 1.2765 region.