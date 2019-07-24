GBP/USD forecast: Bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders amid no-deal Brexit fears

Boris Johnson named as the new UK PM and remains committed to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit should keep a lid on the pair's attempted recovery moves.

After an initial dip to the 1.2420-15 region, the GBP/USD pair witnessed a brief recovery and rallied around 60-pips to refreshed session tops following the news that Boris Johnson was chosen as the new UK Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister. The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.2482, albeit failed to capitalize on the move and met with some fresh supply at higher levels. Given that Johnson is known for his hardline stance on Brexit and has repeatedly insisted that the UK must leave the EU on October 31 - with or without a deal, growing fears of a no-deal Brexit held the GBP bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

Meanwhile, the announcement followed a slew of resignations from some of the key UK lawmakers - including International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Justice Secretary David Guake and Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan. Moreover, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond had previously said that he’ll resign immediately after Johnson’s win, which coupled with a strong follow-through pickup in the US Dollar demand exerted some fresh downward pressure on the major.

Against the backdrop of tempered expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, the greenback surged to near five-week high in reaction to a deal to raise the US government debt ceiling and a positive trade-related development, wherein the officials from the US and China were reported to begin in-person trade talks sometime next week.

The bearish pressure now seems to have abated, at least for the time being, and the pair held steady below mid-1.2400s through the Asian session on Wednesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming UK political and Brexit headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the British Pound. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the releases of flash manufacturing and services PMIs, along with New Home Sales data for June, might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the attempted bounce suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from over. Sustained break through the 1.2400 round figure mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing a five-month-old descending trend-channel resistance near the 1.2335-25 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2460 horizontal zone, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark. However, any subsequent recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is more likely to remain capped near the overnight swing high - around the 1.2515-20 region.