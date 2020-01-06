GBP/USD Forecast: Bears to seize control below mid-1.3000s, UK Services PMI eyed

GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday.

Weaker USD helped limit further downside, at least for now.

Traders eye UK Services PMI for some short-term impetus.

The GBP/USD pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday and was being weighed down by a combination of negative forces. Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East led to a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade and benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status. The British pound was further weighed down by the disappointing release of UK Construction PMI, which fell to 44.4 in December as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 45.9 and down sharply from the previous month's 45.3.

This comes on the back of concerns that the UK won't be able to reach a trade agreement and crash out of the European Union at the end of this year and dragged the pair to fresh weekly lows. The greenback, however, failed to capitalize on the intraday positive move amid a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields. Adding to this, weaker US ISM Manufacturing PMI – which dropped to its lowest level since June 2009 and came in at 47.2 for December – further capped the USD upside and helped limit deeper losses for the major.

The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday. Market participants now look forward to the UK Services PMI for some short-term trading impetus. This coupled with the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the first day of a new week amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have stabilized below 200-hour SMA and near a support marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 downfall, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide back towards testing levels below the key 1.30 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.3100 handle ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3130 region. Sustained move beyond the said barrier the pair might head back towards testing 50% Fibo. level near the 1.3195-1.3200 supply zone. A subsequent move beyond the 1.3230 resistance should assist the pair to aim towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3265-70 region (61.8% Fibo.).