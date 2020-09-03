GBP/USD Current price: 1.3280
- The never-ending Brexit drama continues without progress.
- Services output in the UK downwardly revised in August but still in expansion territory.
- GBP/USD at risk of extending its slump on persistent dollar’s demand.
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, ending this Thursday at 1.3280. A firmer dollar, disappointing UK data and Wall Street’s slump were behind the pair’s decline. During the London session, Markit published the final reading of the August Services PMI, which was downwardly revised to 58.8 from a preliminary estimate of 60.1.
Meanwhile, UK PM spokesman responded to EU’s chief negotiator Barnier, who repeated on Wednesday that the UK wants to keep the benefits related to being part of the Union, without the obligations. The spokesman said that Barnier’s comments were misleading, as "Britain seeks a relationship which respects our sovereignty, based on free trade deals the EU has secured with other countries." This Friday, Markit will publish the UK August Construction PMI foreseen at 58.5 from 58.1 in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading near a daily low of 1.3242, maintaining its bearish bias in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it extended its decline below its 20 SMA, which turned marginally lower, although still above the 100 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator keeps heading lower despite being in oversold levels, while the RSI indicator is stable around 41. Further declines are to be expected on a break below 1.3230, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.3230 1.3190 1.3140
Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3350 1.3395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
