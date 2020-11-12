GBP/USD Current price: 1.3110
- The preliminary estimate of the UK Q3 GDP missed the market’s expectations.
- UK Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production fell in September.
- GBP/USD turned bearish in the short-term and could accelerate the decline once below 1.3090.
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, bottoming at 1.3107 and ending the day not far above this last. Tepid UK data caused sterling to fall, as the preliminary estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product missed expectations, although it advanced by 15.5%. September Industrial Production posted a modest 0.5% monthly advance but fell by 6.3% YoY, missing expectations. The same happened with Manufacturing Production, which contracted 7.9% from a year earlier. A dismal market mood provided support to the dollar in the final trading session of the day.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has turned bearish in the near-term, accelerating south after losing the 1.3200 threshold. The 4-hour chart shows that the slump extended once the pair broke below its 20 SMA, although the pair is still above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have neared oversold conditions, holding near its daily lows. The pair has an immediate support level at 1.3090, with a steeper decline expected once this last gives up.
Support levels: 1.3090 1.3050 1.3010
Resistance levels: 1.3140 1.3185 1.3230
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
