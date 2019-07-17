GBP/USD forecast: Bears take a breather ahead of UK CPI, likely to target descending channel support

Persistent Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on the British Pound.

Resurgent USD demand further collaborated to the overnight bearish slide.

Traders now eye the latest UK consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling on Tuesday and nose-dived to a 27-month low level of 1.2396 amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainty. The GBP bulls were rather unimpressed by Tuesday's solid UK employment data, showing that unemployment rate stayed at a 45-year low and wage growth accelerated faster-than-expected. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further on the back of comments from the UK PM candidates - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, both declaring the Irish backstop to be “dead” and adding that they will take it away from any future negotiation with the EU.

Adding to this, resurgent US Dollar demand, further supported by upbeat US retail sales data also played its part to push the pair to its lowest level since April 2017. The US economic data released on Tuesday showed the headline and the Core sales recorded a growth of 0.4% in June, while Control Group sales increased by 0.7% - all bettering market estimates. The stronger US data tempered expectations of an aggressive policy easing by the Fed later this July, which was evident from a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and provided a goodish lift to the greenback.

The bearish pressure now seems to have abated, with the pair ticking higher through the Asian session on Wednesday as the focus now shifts to the latest UK consumer inflation figures. The headline UK CPI is anticipated to hold steady at 2.0% year-on-year (y-o-y) rate in June, while the core CPI is expected to tick higher to 1.8% y-o-y rate as compared to 1.7% previous. Barring any knee-jerk reaction, the data seems more likely to be overshadowed by Brexit chaos or have any lasting effect on the British Pound.

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide confirmed a fresh bearish breakdown and might have already set the stage for a move towards challenging a support marked by the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.2365 region. With technical indicators moving on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory, bearish traders are more likely to take a brief pause, or even opt to cover their short positions near the mentioned support.

Meanwhile, any attempted bounce now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2465-70 horizontal zone, above which a fresh bout of short-covering should assist the pair to reclaim the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The recovery could get extended further, though is more likely to remain capped near the 1.2575-80 supply zone - testing earlier this week.