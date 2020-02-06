GBP/USD Forecast: Bears ready to take another punch as the EU takes its gloves off

- GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as upbeat UK data is insufficient to cheer traders.
- Brexit has been weighing on sterling and further headlines are awaited.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to the downside.
Is the EU taking its gloves off? The countdown to Brexit has already ended and now the battle for future relations between Brussels and London is in full swing. According to reports, the EU is considering removing concessions it made to the City of London's financial services sector in the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) 2 regulations.
The UK capital is also one of the world's top financial hubs, and curbing its abilities would weigh on the economy. This news is only the latest in a growing divide on both sides of the Channel after both sides laid down their basic positions on Monday.
While Britain has formally left the EU, it retains most rights and obligations through the transition period that is set to conclude at year-end. Official negotiations kick off only in March, but the impact of defiant news is weighing on the pound.
Brexit fears have not had the upper hand all week – upbeat data lifted sterling from time to time. The latest figure came from Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector for January. The upgrade to 53.9 points sent GBP/USD higher for a short time.
USD strength
Even without Brexit, US data is outperforming UK figures – including in the services sector. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations 55.5 points. ADP's employment report smashed projections with an increase of 291,000 private-sector jobs in January.
The encouraging data kept the dollar bid ahead of Friday's all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report. The greenback is also benefitting from higher Treasury yields, a result of optimism regarding the coronavirus outbreak. While the number of cases and the death toll continues rising, hopes for containment and even for a cure have underpinned global markets, triggering a flow into equities and out of safe-haven bonds – thus raising their yields.
China also contributed to cheering investors as it announced it will reduce tariffs on some imported US goods on February 14. While the move is in line with Phase One of the trade deal, the headline added to the optimism.
Later on Thursday, the economic calendar is light, leaving room for Brexit and coronavirus headlines to move pound/dollar.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Cable has been rejected at the confluence of the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and also struggles with a downside momentum . Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is maintaining a safe distance from the 30 level – thus remaining far from oversold conditions. Overall, bears are in control.
Support awaits at 1.2940, the 2020 trough set earlier this week. It is followed by 1.29, which provided support in December, and then by 1.2875 and 1.2820.
Resistance awaits at 1.3010, which separated ranges in recent days, and then by 1.3050, where the 50 and 100 SMAs converge. 1.3075 and 1.3110 are next.
