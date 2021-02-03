GBP/USD Current price: 1.3641

The Bank of England will announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday.

Services activity in the UK was confirmed at 39.5 in January.

GBP/USD gains bearish strength, the decline could accelerate once below 1.3600.

The GBP/USD pair is ending a second consecutive day unchanged around 1.3640, unable to attract investors. Market participants were unimpressed by an upward revision to the UK Markit Services PMI, which was confirmed at 39.5 in January. The services sector throughout Europe has suffered the consequences of the second wave of coronavirus, which led to tough restrictive measures since last December.

This Thursday, the Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting, and as said on a previous update, policymakers are expected to keep the current policy on-hold but also to provide updates on growth and inflation forecasts. Even further, the central bank will publish a study on the impact of negative rates on the banking sector. In general, MPC members believe that negative rates will do more harm than good, and so far refused to take that path.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, but holding above the weekly low of 1.3610. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has remained below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one gaining bearish traction. Technical indicators remain within negative levels without clear directional strength.

Support levels: 1.3605 1.3560 1.3510

Resistance levels: 1.3665 1.3715 1.3760