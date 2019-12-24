GBP/USD continues to be weighed down by fears of a no-deal Brexit.

The downside seems limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst.

The British pound remained on the defensive amid fears of a no-deal Brexit, with the GBP/USD pair consolidating the recent downfall to three-week lows. In absence of any fresh catalyst, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines in a rather subdued trading action through the early European session on Tuesday. This coupled with a modest US dollar uptick further collaborated towards capping any meaningful recovery for the major.

Brexit uncertainty might continue to weigh on the GBP

As investors looked past Monday's disappointing US Durable Goods Orders data, renewed concerns about US-China relations kept a lid on the recent trade optimism and extended some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status. China's criticism over the US interference in its internal affairs – concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong – fueled market worries over an interim agreement between the world's two largest economies and led to the prevalent cautious mood around the global financial markets.

Reviving safe-haven demand was further reinforced by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which might cap any meaningful USD positive move. Meanwhile, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for releases on Tuesday, either from the UK or the US. This coupled with the fact that the US markets will close earlier on the back of Christmas Eve might further contribute towards limiting the downside for the major, at least for the time being.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the overnight slide below confluence support already seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown. The mentioned support, around the key 1.30 psychological mark, comprised of a two-month-old ascending trend-line and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2204-1.3422 positive move. A subsequent fall below 50-day SMA further added credence to the near-term negative outlook. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing levels below the 1.2900 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility. The pair seems more likely to slide further towards 50% Fibo. level support near mid-1.2800s.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.3000 handle (confluence support breakpoint), above which the resistance is pegged near the 1.3060-65 region resistance zone. Sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle might trigger some near-term short-covering move towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Any subsequent move beyond the 1.3125-30 horizontal zone has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3200 handle.