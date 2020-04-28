GBP/USD Forecast: Bears likely to regain control on a sustained break below 1.2400 mark

GBP/USD gained positive traction on Monday amid some aggressive USD selling.

Rising odds of an extended lockdown in the UK, Brexit concerns capped gains.

A fresh rout in oil prices turned investors cautious and benefitted the greenback.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – having survived from coronavirus – returned to the office on Monday and boosted sentiment surrounding the British pound. The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session and climbed to one-week tops. The uptick was further supported by some intraday US dollar selling bias, weighed down by the latest optimism over the gradual re-opening of the economies globally. The pair maintained its bid tone after UK PM Johnson said that the first phase of the virus outbreak might be peaking, albeit highlighted the risk of a second spike in infections.

Meanwhile, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic extended some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. Adding to this, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices – amid concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space – forced investors to remain cautious and helped limit any meaningful USD fall. This eventually kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major, which struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond mid-1.2400s and witnessed a modest pullback during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Despite a modest slide, the pair has managed to hold its neck above the 1.2400 mark. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent recovery might have already run out of the steam and positioning for the resumption of the prior depreciating move. Against the backdrop of increasing prospects of an extended lockdown in the UK, resurfacing concerns about hard-Brexit might undermine the sterling and exert some downward pressure amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK.

Later during the early North-American session, the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and Brexit-related headlines might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair started retreating from the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2648-1.2247 recent downfall. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark, which marks an important confluence hurdle comprising of 61.8% Fibo. level and a near one-week-old ascending trend-line. Some follow-through buying might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards the 1.2600 round-figure mark en-route monthly tops, around the 1.2645-50 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2400 confluence region might continue to protect the immediate downside. The mentioned support comprises of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken might accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2340-35 horizontal support. A sustained break below might now turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.2300 round-figure mark. A subsequent fall below the 1.2280-75 area would pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move, possibly towards the 1.2200 mark. The pair might eventually drop to test monthly lows support, around the 1.2165 region.