GBP/USD Current price: 1.3837
- The UK will publish this Friday, March Retail Sales, seen up 3.5% YoY.
- The dollar surged in the American afternoon as risk aversion took over financial markets.
- GBP/USD at risk of accelerating its decline once below the 1.3800 mark.
The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.3824, heading into the Asian opening trading around the 1.3830 level. The pound fell ahead of Wall Street’s opening on the back or renewed dollar’s demand, following the release of upbeat US employment data. An empty UK macroeconomic calendar contributed to the decline after mixed data coming from the kingdom this week.
On Friday, the UK will publish March Retail Sales, seen up by 1.5% MoM and 3.5% YoY. Also, Markit is scheduled to release the preliminary estimate of the April Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 59 and the Services PMI for the same period, also expected at 59.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair achieved the mentioned low during US trading hours, as risk-aversion dominated financial markets. The bearish case is firmly in place, as GBP/USD trades below the 50% retracement of its April rally at 1.3835, the immediate resistance level. The next relevant support is 1.3795, where the pair has the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. The 4-hour chart favors another leg south, as the pair plunged below its 20 SMA, which turned south, while technical indicators hold near oversold readings with uneven bearish strength but without signs of downward exhaustion.
Support levels: 1.3795 1.3750 1.3705
Resistance levels: 1.3835 1.3880 1.3925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
