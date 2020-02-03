GBP/USD Forecast: Bears fighting back as Boris goes bullish on Brexit

GBP/USD is on the back foot as the UK adopts a tough stance toward the EU.

Brexit and coronavirus headlines are set to dominate trading.

Monday's four-hour chart is paining a mixed picture.

It has finally happened – the UK has left the EU. Some were mourning and others were celebrating the historic exit, on January 31. Markets have long been ignoring the date – which does not change much – and have been focusing on future relations between London and Brussels.

Over the weekend, a nasty surprise awaited pound bulls. The UK press has been publishing excerpts from a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that will present a vision for these talks – and it is defiant.

There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules.

The PM is rejecting any alliance, meaning less cooperation and more barriers. The news has triggered a sell-off in the pound. While Johnson is only placing the initial battle lines, his approach is seen as a hard starting point.

The EU is also scheduled to lay out its guiding lines for talks that will begin in early March. Assuming the UK does not ask for an extension of the transition period, Britain may trade according to World Trade Organization rules from 2021.

Beyond Brexit

Sterling is shedding gains that it enjoyed after the Bank of England left rates unchanged and as it seemed relatively optimistic. One of the positive signs that the BOE noted came from the improvement in Markit´s forward-looking Purchasing Managers' Indexes. The final read of Manufacturing PMI for January has been published on Monday, showing an even better outcome than originally published – 50 against 49.8. Nevertheless, the score reflects a balance between expansion and contraction.

The focus later shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which also carries upbeat expectations and also serves as the first hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

See US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Trade takes back seat to the virus

The coronavirus outbreak continues grabbing the headlines. The number of infected has topped 17,000 and the respiratory disease has already taken the lives of 360 people, including one outside China. The world's second-largest economy continues isolating people in affected regions such as Wuhan. Other countries are restricting transport links with China – a move that has economic impact.

The Shanghai stock market opened after the New Year's holiday with significant falls but European and US share prices have stabilized while US bond yields are rising. This recovery in treasuries has also pushed the dollar higher, adding to pressure on GBP/USD.

Overall, Brexit and the coronavirus are set to dominate trading, with a short interval for US data.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has kicked off the week with a fall and has accelerated its losses. However, the Relative Strength Index has dropped below 70 – thus exiting overbought conditions. Moreover, it trades above the 50,100, and 200 SMAs and momentum remains positive.

Support awaits at 1.3075, which provided support last week. It is followed by 1.3035, a resistance lie that also served as support last month. 1.3010, 1.2975, and 1.2955 are next. These lines form an uptrend support line which is far below at the time of writing.

Resistance is at 1.3110, which capped GBP/USD last week. 1.3175 was a swing high in mid-January and 1.3225 was the high point on Friday. 1.3285 is next. .