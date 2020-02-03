GBP/USD Forecast: Bears fighting back as Boris goes bullish on Brexit

- GBP/USD is on the back foot as the UK adopts a tough stance toward the EU.
- Brexit and coronavirus headlines are set to dominate trading.
- Monday's four-hour chart is paining a mixed picture.
It has finally happened – the UK has left the EU. Some were mourning and others were celebrating the historic exit, on January 31. Markets have long been ignoring the date – which does not change much – and have been focusing on future relations between London and Brussels.
Over the weekend, a nasty surprise awaited pound bulls. The UK press has been publishing excerpts from a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that will present a vision for these talks – and it is defiant.
There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules.
The PM is rejecting any alliance, meaning less cooperation and more barriers. The news has triggered a sell-off in the pound. While Johnson is only placing the initial battle lines, his approach is seen as a hard starting point.
The EU is also scheduled to lay out its guiding lines for talks that will begin in early March. Assuming the UK does not ask for an extension of the transition period, Britain may trade according to World Trade Organization rules from 2021.
Beyond Brexit
Sterling is shedding gains that it enjoyed after the Bank of England left rates unchanged and as it seemed relatively optimistic. One of the positive signs that the BOE noted came from the improvement in Markit´s forward-looking Purchasing Managers' Indexes. The final read of Manufacturing PMI for January has been published on Monday, showing an even better outcome than originally published – 50 against 49.8. Nevertheless, the score reflects a balance between expansion and contraction.
The focus later shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which also carries upbeat expectations and also serves as the first hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
See US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Trade takes back seat to the virus
The coronavirus outbreak continues grabbing the headlines. The number of infected has topped 17,000 and the respiratory disease has already taken the lives of 360 people, including one outside China. The world's second-largest economy continues isolating people in affected regions such as Wuhan. Other countries are restricting transport links with China – a move that has economic impact.
The Shanghai stock market opened after the New Year's holiday with significant falls but European and US share prices have stabilized while US bond yields are rising. This recovery in treasuries has also pushed the dollar higher, adding to pressure on GBP/USD.
Overall, Brexit and the coronavirus are set to dominate trading, with a short interval for US data.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has kicked off the week with a fall and has accelerated its losses. However, the Relative Strength Index has dropped below 70 – thus exiting overbought conditions. Moreover, it trades above the 50,100, and 200 SMAs and momentum remains positive.
Support awaits at 1.3075, which provided support last week. It is followed by 1.3035, a resistance lie that also served as support last month. 1.3010, 1.2975, and 1.2955 are next. These lines form an uptrend support line which is far below at the time of writing.
Resistance is at 1.3110, which capped GBP/USD last week. 1.3175 was a swing high in mid-January and 1.3225 was the high point on Friday. 1.3285 is next. .
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, consolidating Friday's gains. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. EZ PMIs met expectations. The US ISM PMI is next.
Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed
Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland.
Gold retreats from multi-week tops, slides below $1580 level
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1574 region in the last hour and has now reversed the previous session's positive move. Positive US bond yields, a modest USD uptick further added to the selling bias.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.