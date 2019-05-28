The GBP/USD pair came under some selling pressure at the start of a new trading week and eroded a major part of Friday's positive move amid growing concerns about a no-deal spilt. The fact that there are chances that the next UK PM will be a pro-Brexit hardliner and that Brexit impasse will remain regardless of a new leader forced market participants to reassess the probability of a no-deal, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the British Pound.
Apart from the latest UK political chaos, the pair was further pressurized by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. After Friday's modest pullback from two-year tops, the greenback regained some positive traction on Monday amid a further escalation in the US-China trade tension after the US President Donald Trump said that he was not ready to make a deal with China.
The downside, however, remained cushioned as investors still seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait for fresh updates on Brexit/UK political front. The pair bounced back to the 1.2700 neighbourhood during the Asian session on Tuesday and in absence of any major market moving economic releases, remains at the mercy of incoming Brexit-related news/developments.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce could be solely attributed to short-covering from near-term oversold conditions and fizzled out rather quickly near 23.6% Fibo. retracement level of the 1.3177-1.2605 recent slide. Any subsequent move beyond the mentioned barrier has the potential to lift the pair further towards challenging the 1.2800-1.28200 horizontal support break-point now turned resistance, also nearing 38.2% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, weakness back below 1.2655-50 region will reinforce the near-term bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.2600 round figure mark. A follow-through selling would mark a fresh bearish breakdown and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
